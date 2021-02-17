Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

