Tael Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $4.92, $7.20 and $5.22.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $34.91, $10.00, $13.96, $4.92, $5.22, $7.20, $45.75, $62.56, $24.72, $6.32 and $18.11. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

