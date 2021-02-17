Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 951,535 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $579,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $456,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 286,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395,762. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.