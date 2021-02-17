Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $719.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

