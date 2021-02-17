Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

