Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $569,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2,262.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 3,790,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,443. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.