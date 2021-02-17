Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $569,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2,262.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 3,790,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,443. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

