TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

