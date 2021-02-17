Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.85. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 1,321,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.97 million and a PE ratio of -415.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.