Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.