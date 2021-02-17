Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.47-1.57 for the period.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 3,171,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.41 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

