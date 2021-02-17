Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.06

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 1867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.