Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $11.76. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 11,625 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

