TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 558,454 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.62% of TC Energy worth $620,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 73,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

