TC PipeLines (TCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect TC PipeLines to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCP. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

