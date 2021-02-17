TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of TCF Financial worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

