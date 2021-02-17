TCF National Bank Buys 561 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $618.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.