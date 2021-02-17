TCF National Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.62 and its 200-day moving average is $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

