TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,871.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,682.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

