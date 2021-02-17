TCF National Bank Sells 1,159 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

