TCF National Bank Sells 769 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,010,912 shares of company stock valued at $490,745,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

