TCF National Bank Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

