TCF National Bank Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

