TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCRR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

