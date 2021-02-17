TD Securities Increases Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to $10.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SLSSF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 17,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

