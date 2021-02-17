TD Securities Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $33.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.95% from the company’s previous close.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

FQVLF traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 129,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,528. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

