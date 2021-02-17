TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,652. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

