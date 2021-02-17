Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.40. The company had a trading volume of 138,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,707. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

