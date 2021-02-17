Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $136.47. 273,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $707.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

