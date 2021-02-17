Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JD.com by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 753,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. 482,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423,100. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

