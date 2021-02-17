Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,542 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 126,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,902. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,925 shares of company stock worth $16,320,975. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.