Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.13.

Shares of TWLO traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.30. 36,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,922. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

