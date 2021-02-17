Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $93.27. 97,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,060,308 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

