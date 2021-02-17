Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $353.40. 67,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

