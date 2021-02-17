Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

BATS IYT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,050 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

