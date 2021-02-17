Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 157,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,868. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

