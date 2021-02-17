Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $11.34 on Wednesday, reaching $396.87. 15,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,660. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

