Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $445,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,166.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,242,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.