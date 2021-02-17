Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO traded down $11.07 on Wednesday, hitting $478.06. 34,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,262. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $494.78. The company has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

