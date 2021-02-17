Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 24,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

