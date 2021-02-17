Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. TCF National Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 89,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.