Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $699.19. 7,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $717.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total value of $2,359,153.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,381.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.