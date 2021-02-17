Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,334. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

