Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,065. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.28.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

