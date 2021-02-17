Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Insiders have sold 1,298,306 shares of company stock valued at $69,359,395 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. 284,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

