Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the quarter. The Macerich accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Macerich worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 423,060 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Macerich by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 315,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 255,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.81.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 86,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

