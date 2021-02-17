Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

FMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. 8,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

