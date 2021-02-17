Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $8.07 on Wednesday, reaching $277.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,521. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.