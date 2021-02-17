Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

