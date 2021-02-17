Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $11.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. 81,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

