Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,095 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,395. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.40 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $3,202,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,547 shares of company stock valued at $48,360,886. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

